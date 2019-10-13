



TBaar

– Spending time in Aurora Hills? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Thai restaurant to a nail salon. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Aurora Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is TBaar, a spot to score desserts, bubble tea, juices and smoothies. Located at 12201 E. Mississippi Ave., Suite 123A, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp.

Fresh fruit and vegetable juices are available, as well as wheat grass shots, fruit teas, 10 flavors of bubble tea, including matcha latte and honeydew, and mango, grapefruit and mixed berries mojitos.

Thai Flavor

Next up is Thai Flavor, situated at 1014 S. Peoria St. With four stars out of 339 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Menu options include hot and sour soup with chicken, onions and lemon grass, rice noodle soup, pho, fried pork wontons, stir-fried dishes and curries.

Aki Asian Hotpot

Aki Asian Hotpot is another top choice. Yelpers give the restaurant, located at 12201 E. Mississippi Ave., Suite 125, four stars out of 221 reviews.

Diners choose from a variety of broths and items to cook in the broth, including meats, seafood, noodles and tofu. There is also a sauce bar with hoisin and other sauces.

Simply Nails

Simply Nails is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 97 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12201 E. Mississippi Ave., Unit 107A, to see for yourself.

In addition to manicures and pedicures, the salon and spa offers waxing services, facials and microdermabrasion.

