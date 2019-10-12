SALIDA (CBS4) — Residents in the community of Howard on the eastern flank of the Decker Fire have been put on notice by Decker Fire managers: “Heads up. Stay tuned. Be ready.”
Winds from the west have fueled increased concerned about an existing spot fire, according to Fire Information Officer Penny Bertram.
“It’s increased in size and intensity due to winds in that area,” Bertram said.
Bertram said this particular spot fire is high on rocky, craggy, remote terrain that is quite unsuitable for ground crews and has proven resistant to water drops in the past.
There are containment lines in place but officials are being cautious by upgrading the residents’ evacuation status while monitoring the situation, Bertram added.
The entirety of Howard – plus the communities of Pine Ridge, Wellsville, and Swissvale – was first put on pre-evac notice on October 4 when a weather system brought high winds to the area.
The notice for the eastern side of Howard was lifted on October 7. The western side, Bertram confirmed, was never taken off notice.
Today’s new warning was issued at about 11:20 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.