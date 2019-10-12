  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMBest Friends Furever with Kel Mitchell
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMBest of Colorado
    12:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    View All Programs


DENVER (CBS4) — A pedestrian died after after a collision with an RTD light rail train Saturday morning.

The Denver Police Department sent a Twitter message at 7:33 a.m. describing the accident. The message said the pedestrian had suffered serious injuries.

A follow-up message confirmed the fatality less than two hours later.

File photo. (credit: CBS)

The collision occurred in the area of West Bayaud Avenue and South Cherokee Street. However, there were no road closures, per DPD.

The light rail tracks actually cross Bayaud near Galapago Street, five blocks to the west of Cherokee Street.

RTD did not release Twitter messages about delays in that area, as normally occurs during most accident investigations.

File photo. (credit: CBS)

Light rail routes C, D, E, F, and R run on this section of RTD’s rail.

RELATED  Light Rail Train Struck Pedestrian In Downtown Denver (2011)

RELATED  Woman Dragged And Killed By Light Rail In Five Points (2011)

RELATED  Light Rail Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian In Central Denver (2013)

RELATED  Teen Girl Killed By Light Rail Train In Golden (2014)

RELATED  Man Killed In Light Rail Train Accident (2015)

RELATED  Pedestrian Struck By Light On 16th Street Mall (2015)

RELATED  Man Killed After Getting Hit By New ‘R Line’ Light Rail Train (2017)

RELATED  Pedestrian Hit And Killed By Light Rail Train In Denver (2018)

RELATED  RTD Explains Impact Of Risky Railroad Behavior (2019)

Comments