Arapahoe Basin Burns Keystone In Race To Be First To OpenHours after Keystone announced it would be the first resort in North America to open for the '19-'20 season -- for the first time in decades -- Arapahoe Basin pulled a fast one and opened Friday -- for two hours.

From 83° To 13°: That Was The Second Largest Temperature Change On Record!The official temperature in Denver dropped 70 degrees from Wednesday to Thursday. That change just missed the record for the largest 2 day temperature drop in Denver's history

Drivers Rush To Get New Snow Tires After New Traction Law Takes EffectOn Thursday, Colorado experienced significant snow and freezing temperatures which changed the way people drive through the mountains.

'Make Sure Your Pet Is Safe' During Drop Into Frigid TemperaturesFirefighters rescued a dog on Thursday trapped inside a home that filled with smoke when the furnace was turned on for the first time this season. That created a potential danger for the pet and the homeowner.