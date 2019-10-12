DENVER (CBS4) — A pedestrian died after after a collision with an RTD light rail train Saturday morning.
The Denver Police Department sent a Twitter message at 7:33 a.m. describing the accident. The message said the pedestrian had suffered serious injuries.
A follow-up message confirmed the fatality less than two hours later.
The collision occurred in the area of West Bayaud Avenue and South Cherokee Street. However, there were no road closures, per DPD.
#UPDATE the light rail/pedestrian crash is a fatal.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 12, 2019
The light rail tracks actually cross Bayaud near Galapago Street, five blocks to the west of Cherokee Street.
RTD did not release Twitter messages about delays in that area, as normally occurs during most accident investigations.
Light rail routes C, D, E, F, and R run on this section of RTD’s rail.
RELATED Light Rail Train Struck Pedestrian In Downtown Denver (2011)
RELATED Woman Dragged And Killed By Light Rail In Five Points (2011)
RELATED Light Rail Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian In Central Denver (2013)
RELATED Teen Girl Killed By Light Rail Train In Golden (2014)
RELATED Man Killed In Light Rail Train Accident (2015)
RELATED Pedestrian Struck By Light On 16th Street Mall (2015)
RELATED Man Killed After Getting Hit By New ‘R Line’ Light Rail Train (2017)
RELATED Pedestrian Hit And Killed By Light Rail Train In Denver (2018)
RELATED RTD Explains Impact Of Risky Railroad Behavior (2019)
You must log in to post a comment.