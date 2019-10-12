AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Less than an hour after alerting the public, Aurora Police officers located a black car alleged to have struck and killed an unidentified pedestrian this morning.
An image of the vehicle was captured on a surveillance camera.
The Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Section investigators believed the car to be a 2015-2018 Nissan Altima, and surmised it was missing the driver’s side portion of its front bumper. The rest of the bumper was thought to be damaged as well.
The collision occurred at about 6:40 a.m. Saturday near the interchange of East Iliff Avenue and Interstate 225. The pedestrian was hit by the west-bound Nissan. The car continued westbound after the wreck and never returned.
The pedestrian, a woman, was crossing westbound Iliff following a separate two-car crash which she had been a part of, per an Aurora PD’s press release.
“She was in the process of contacting the other driver from her crash, and had to walk across westbound East Iliff Avenue to do so,” APD stated.
The woman passed away later at a hospital.
Iliff Avenue travels underneath I-225 and a light rail overpass at this interchange. It expands to four westbound lanes just prior to reaching the highway.
No details were released about the Nissan’s suspected driver.
