



This week’s historic deep freeze devastate tender vegetation and was especially tough on pumpkin patches.

About 300,000 pumpkins are planted each year at Anderson Farms. About 90% of the crop was ruined in the freeze.

Rachelle Wegle is the Operations Manager for Anderson Farms.

“We grow over 70 varieties of pumpkin, squash and gourdes, and so there’s a little bit of everything,” she said.

When they heard the deep freeze was coming, she says they worked to save as much of this year’s crop as possible.

“We had as many employees that could come in and start picking pumpkins and putting them in every wagon and trailer and box and anything we could find to store as many pumpkins as possible so we would still have pumpkins for the season,” she said.

Even though the rescued pumpkins were stored inside, that didn’t keep people from heading out to check out the pumpkin patch.

Nine-year-old Vivian and her 10-year-old brother, Carter, love coming to the farm.

“We go here, like, every year and get pumpkins and have fun,” they said almost in unison.

“My perfect pumpkin doesn’t have any bruises, but it’s pretty big so we might be able to carve it,” said Carter.

“I like little pumpkins with no bruises,” added Vivian.

And despite the freeze, they were able to find what they were looking for and have some fun along the way.

“I’m going to carve it and I’m going to make a scary face,” said Carter, showing off his patch-found pumpkin.

Vivian got a princess pumpkin. “I like it because it’s really small and interesting.”

Anderson Farms is open 7 days a week all the way through the first weekend of November and they have a variety of activities other than the pumpkin patch.

They say despite losing much of this year’s crop, pumpkin prices for the remaining pumpkins will stay the same.