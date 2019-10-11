Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are looking for the driver involved in a road rage shooting Friday night. Northbound Colorado Boulevard was closed between East 100th Avenue and East 104th Avenue for several hours while officers investigated.
The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 10200 block of Colorado Boulevard. Police said a woman who was driving was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or how many people were involved.
The shooter was seen driving a stolen silver Jeep Cherokee with Colorado license plate CWH-927. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 720-977-5150.
You must log in to post a comment.