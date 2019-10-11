Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – “The Science Behind Pixar” opens at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Friday.
DENVER (CBS4) – “The Science Behind Pixar” opens at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Friday.
Visitors can learn about the science behind the animation.
Pixar is the brainchild behind many large-grossing movies including “Toy Story,” “Up,” “Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.” and “Finding Nemo.”
Get more information about the exhibit and ticket prices at dmns.org.
RELATED: Greeley 5-Year-Old Poses For ‘Up’-Themed Birthday Shoot With Great-Grandparents
You must log in to post a comment.