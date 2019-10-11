  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – “The Science Behind Pixar” opens at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Friday.

Visitors can learn about the science behind the animation.

Pixar is the brainchild behind many large-grossing movies including “Toy Story,” “Up,” “Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.” and “Finding Nemo.”

Get more information about the exhibit and ticket prices at dmns.org.

