From 83° To 13°: That Was The Second Largest Temperature Change On Record!The official temperature in Denver dropped 70 degrees from Wednesday to Thursday. That change just missed the record for the largest 2 day temperature drop in Denver's history

'Make Sure Your Pet Is Safe' During Drop Into Frigid TemperaturesFirefighters rescued a dog on Thursday trapped inside a home that filled with smoke when the furnace was turned on for the first time this season. That created a potential danger for the pet and the homeowner.

Severe Weather Shelter Network Helps Those Without Homes Find Warm Places To StayWhen temperatures in Colorado dip into the teens, those without a place to call home spend their days looking for a place to spend their nights. Now, volunteers are helping people with a warm place to stay.

Cover Those Plants To Keep Them Alive During Hard Freeze, SnowThe Denver metro area is seeing its first cold stretch of the season, and protecting your plants from freezing temperatures is important to keeping them alive.