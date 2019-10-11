(HOODLINE) – Spending time in Centretech? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Asian spot to a donut shop. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Centretech, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
East China Asian Cuisine
Topping the list is Chinese, Thai and Asian fusion spot East China Asian Cuisine. Located at 15510 E. Centretech Parkway, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp. East China Asian Cuisine offers delivery service within an eight-mile radius.
The Donut House
Next up is The Donut House, a spot to score doughnuts, situated at 360 S. Chambers Road. With 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. In addition to doughnuts, you’ll also find fritters, cinnamon rolls, bear claws and more on the menu here.
US Pawn
Pawn shop US Pawn is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 386 S. Chambers Road, four stars out of 17 reviews. Per its Yelp business description, this spot pawns a variety of items including jewelry, diamonds, electronics, firearms and more. It has been in operation since 2013.
Article provided by Hoodline.
