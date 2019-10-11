Comments
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Teachers in Park County say they are prepared to strike on Monday. This after the recent negotiations with the school district don’t go their way.
This was the first time the two sides have met formally since August and the school district cancelled talks in September.
The union wants the contract that expired to be restored but with greater say over teacher salary and working conditions. That didn’t happen at this week’s talks.
Teachers in the district say they will walk off the job on Oct. 14 since those requirements weren’t met. If that happens, it will be the third teacher strike in Colorado in less than two years.
Teachers in Pueblo went on strike for one week in May 2018, Denver Public Schools teachers went on strike in February.
