FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Fort Collins is changing its recycling program. That means plastic containers like “clam-shell” takeout containers, party cups and black plastic trays in microwave meals will no longer be accepted at its recycling facilities.
Instead, those items should be thrown out with the trash. The city says those items cost money to recycle now and many facilities across the nation are no longer accepting those plastic containers, which only make up 2%-4% of the recyclables in Fort Collins.
People living in Fort Collins can still recycle a majority of plastics like shampoo bottles, milk jugs and laundry soap containers, yogurt tubs and other dairy products like butter and cream cheese.
The other materials traditionally recycled, like aluminum cans, glass bottles and cardboard can still be submitted.
LINK: Fort Collins Recycling
