  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Ashton Altieri
Filed Under:Colorado Weather, Denver Weather

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday evening before midnight, the temperature in Denver dropped to a record low of 13 degrees. The previous day the city came close to a record high with 83 degrees. This difference of 70 degrees in just 2 days is tied for second largest temperature change in Denver since 1872 when records began.

(source CBS)

We missed a tie with the largest 2 day temperature change by just 2 degrees. That occurred in 2008 when the temperature dropped 76 degrees between December 14 and 15. But what happened this week is certainly a record for the largest temperature swing in October. No other October dates even appear on the list of the top 25 largest changes over 1 or 2 days.

October 2019 Snowstorm in Denver

(credit: CBS)

In addition, the record low of 13 degrees on Wednesday and 9 degrees on Thursday shattered the old records by 4 degrees and 13 degrees respectively. This is remarkable since most records are usually broken by just a degree or two regardless if it’s a record high or a record low.

(source: CBS)

What Colorado experienced this week is truly unprecedented for October.

The Flatirons In Boulder on Oct. 11, 2019

Copter4’s view of the icy Flatirons In Boulder on Friday morning (credit: CBS)

The Flatirons In Boulder on Oct. 11, 2019

(credit: CBS)

 

Ashton Altieri

Comments