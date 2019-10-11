Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police have arrested the woman they say was caught on video yelling racial slurs on the University of Colorado Boulder campus. Police have identified the woman as Rebekah Krajacic, 33, who is not a student at CU or affiliated with the Boulder campus.
Video of the incident was posted on Twitter. It showed a woman yelling vulgarities and racial slurs at students who were in a study room.
In the video, the woman accused the men of stalking her and was quickly approached by a professor. At one point, the professor — who when reached by phone declined to comment on the situation — threatened to call police.
After the video surfaced, students called for quicker action from CU on racial issues.
