DENVER (CBS4) – Former Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran will no longer challenge incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District race. Duran, a Democrat, dropped her bid for Congress on Friday morning, saying she believes she can be more effective in pursuing change through other means.
“I truly believe I can be more effective in pursuing transformational change through other means,” she wrote in a prepared statement.
DeGette, also a Democrat, has represented the highly Democratic district which covers the city of Denver since 1997.
When Duran launched her campaign, she said she was doing so because the district has changed so much in the past 20 years.
