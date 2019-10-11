DENVER (AP) – Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg plans to join a climate strike in Denver on Friday. The event near the Colorado state Capitol will include a panel of youth activists and end with a “die-in” that organizers say will symbolize those people facing danger and death because of climate change.
Thunberg has staged weekly “Fridays for Future” demonstrations for a year to call for faster action against climate change. She has inspired students around the world to skip classes on Fridays to demonstrate as well.
The 16-year-old sailed to the U.S. in August to promote her climate change campaign. She garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations.
Denver, Colorado! #ClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/WAw0WsXCHc
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 11, 2019
She’s touring the Americas for several months, concluding with a U.N. climate conference in Chile in December.
