DENVER (CBS4)– CBD is turning into big business in Colorado. The hemp extract is showing up as an ingredient in many products which means the CBD Expo is a popular spot in Denver this week.
CBD, or Cannabidiol, is an active ingredient derived from the hemp plant. It may help treat conditions like pain, insomnia, and anxiety.
Denver hosted its first ever CBD Expo at the Colorado Convention Center. The expo features hundreds of businesses showing off their products.
There are also speakers hoping to educate people and set the record straight about CBD.
“It’s the average consumer who wants to know more about CBD, we’re seeing it everywhere,” said Celeste Miranda with the CBD Expo Tour. “A little bit of the stigma still exists, ‘Oh it’s pot or it’s weed’ or something like that, so we’re always trying to get rid of that, so we’re much more on the health and wellness side of it.”
The CBD Expo runs through Saturday at the Colorado Convention Center.
