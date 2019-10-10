  • CBS4On Air

By Dave Aguilera
DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4’s forecasts earlier this week warned that the storm system which has brought snow and frigid temps would start with strong winds, and right on schedule they picked up Thursday evening in the Denver metro area. CBS4 recorded the front moving through from our camera at the Denver Tech Center.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The wind picked up a large amount of dust — so much so that some folks were comparing it to a haboob (an intense dust or sand storm that typically forms over desert areas). The winds that form a haboob can be from a cold front, a collapsing thunderstorm or strong downburst winds. They tend to be more pronounced over desert areas because there is more dirt, dust and debris available to be blown up into the air.

The winds did some minor damage. Andrew Lucas shared pictures of a bent dock at Chatfield Reservoir.

Damage at the dock at Chatfield Reservoir on Oct. 9, 2019

Damage at the dock at Chatfield Reservoir on Oct. 9, 2019 (credit: Andrew Lucas)

Damage at the dock at Chatfield Reservoir on Oct. 9, 2019

(credit: Andrew Lucas)

A ranger at Chatfield State Park also posted a picture of a tipped over port-a-potty at the park.

chatfield tipped port-o-potty

(credit: Ranger Brian O’Connor)

Dave Aguilera

