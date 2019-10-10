Comments
SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – A 15-year-old student who is accused of shooting and injuring another student in the parking lot of Sheridan High School has turned himself in to police. Police say there was an argument inside the school during a volleyball game on Tuesday evening and the victim was then shot and wounded in the parking lot.
Police say the student who pulled the trigger was a high school student in the Sheridan School District. The school district canceled classes on Wednesday as a precaution following the crime, but they were back in session on Thursday, with increased security measures in place.
“Sheridan continues to be a safe place for their kids, and a place that they’re going to thrive. It’s going to continue to be that way. We’re going to continue to work hard,” Superintendent Patrick Sandos told CBS4.
Authorities are not releasing the suspect’s identity because he is a minor.
The student who was shot attends John F. Kennedy High School in Denver. He had to undergo surgery and was in stable condition on Wednesday.
