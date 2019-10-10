



– When temperatures in Colorado dip into the teens, those without a place to call home spend their days looking for a place to spend their nights. Now, volunteers are helping people with a warm place to stay.

“It started three days ago for me when I heard the weather was coming,” Joya Wonderlight said.

Wonderlight has been homeless for five years and says she depends on the Severe Weather Shelter Network.

“The network absolutely, it’s crucial” she said.

When the need hits, the shelter network pulls together different community organizations to open and operate temporary overnight shelters across the Denver metro area.

“I love doing this, I love meeting these guys,” Glen Borris said.

Borris has been driving a transport van for the organization for years.

“Over time you get to know some of them really well and it’s fun, it’s fun to do that and be able to help them where I can. I just like doing it,” he said on the first transport of the night on Thursday.

PHOTO GALLERY: October 2019 Snowstorm & Extreme Cold

The organization picks up people from different day sites around town. After a registration process, those looking for a warm place to sleep can catch a ride to area churches that have agreed to open their doors overnight.

Faith Community Church in Littleton is one of nine that offered to help as the cold season begins again.

“I don’t know how these guys do it, they are really tough because they really endure some harsh conditions,” Borris said.

The shelter network relies on their volunteers to operate, and right now the need for help is great.

They’re asking for help with the effort. The need includes vans to transport people to those willing to get behind the wheel or take the lead inside the shelter.

“If you like doing it, if you like serving… that’s really it, you’re serving people, you’re helping them in whatever ways you can,” he said.

It’s a commitment, but one that those in need say does more than provide shelter- it warms the heart.

“To have real conversations with people and not be invisible,” Wonderlight said.

If you’d like to help, visit the link and sign up for the next training event: Severe Weather Shelter Network.