JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Prosecutors in the deadly semi crash on Interstate 70 case are expressing concern over Denver attorney Robert Corry after he was arrested for the third time since June. The most recent arrest was for DUI charges.
Corry represents Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver accused of causing a fiery crash on Interstate 70 last spring.
Corry was arrested after a car crash on Sept. 27 in the 1400 block of North Downing Street. He was charged with failure to report an accident, driving under the influence, careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.
According to a probable cause statement from Denver police, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol and said Corry’s speech was slurred.
Corry was arrested in July for allegedly swinging a sword and threatening people in Denver, according to a PC statement from Denver police. Before that, he was arrested in June and charged with kidnapping and reckless endangerment after he allegedly told his ex-fiancee at Denver International Airport that he was being chased by Arabs and then caused a series of car accidents.
Prosecutors have requested that new counsel be appointed to represent Aguilera-Mederos. The arraignment hearing set for Thursday has been pushed back to November.
Aguilera-Mederos faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with the April crash that killed four people and damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles.
You must log in to post a comment.