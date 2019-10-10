Welcome To The Sports Office - Ep. 1, 10/10/19The Broncos FINALLY get their first win, the Avs can't stop winning, and MPJ might've won the week after playing in his first NBA preseason game. Plus some behind-the-scenes clips from the latest Broncos vlog.

Dr. Phil On The Upcoming Execution Of Rodney ReedDr. Phil is tackling one of his most important topics yet this week as he fights on behalf of a man named Rodney Reed who has been on death row for 22 years while proclaiming his own unwavering innocence.

Timelapse Video Shows How Denver Disappears Behind Storm SystemCBS4's forecasts earlier this week warned that the storm system which has brought snow and frigid temps would start with strong winds, and right on schedule they picked up Thursday evening.

Fish Survey Crew Braves Wintry Weather In Clear Creek For Electroshocking ProjectSnow didn't get in the way of a Colorado Parks and Wildlife fish survey in Clear Creek.

Under Arrest: 15-Year-Old Accused In Shooting Outside Sheridan High SchoolA student who is accused of shooting another student in the parking lot of Sheridan High School has turned himself in to police.

Uber Driver Murder: Michael Hancock Found Not GuiltyThe Uber driver who shot and killed a passenger along I-25 near University Boulevard in Denver last summer has been found not guilty of first degree murder.

