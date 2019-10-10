MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) — The first snow storm of the season forced Denver-based Illenium to cancel his sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre Thursday night.
“Unfortunately, due to extreme weather conditions, tonight’s Illenium concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre is cancelled,” officials with AEG Presents – Rocky Mountains stated.
“Refunds for tonight are in process, expect refund processing in 24-48 hours if tickets were purchased online through AXS or at point of purchase,” officials said.
— ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUMMUSIC) October 10, 2019
“Seriously guys I’m so bummed. 3 back to back red rocks shows has been a dream since day 1,” Illenium, whose real name is Nick Miller, wrote on Twitter.
Friday’s and Saturday’s Illenium concerts at Red Rocks are expected continue as scheduled, based on the current forecast. They will also be live streamed on Twitch.
https://twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC/status/1181692970044547072
