ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Volunteers came together to help teenage mothers get ready for Halloween on Wednesday. The Hope House in Arvada hosted more than 100 families where kids got to pick out a costume- for free.
“The one year we didn’t come I paid $45 for a costume that was even used. This definitely helps, all the crafts too, I want to do all the things with her,” said Sienna Mollohan, who brought her daughter to the event.
Hope House opened in 2003 and helps young moms all over the Denver metro area with free self-sufficiency programs.
RELATED: Hope House Offers Community, Support For Teen Moms
Mollohan started attending classes at Hope House four years ago when she had just given birth to her first daughter.
“I was homeless and I had no educational background and I was a scared 17-year-old,” She said. “When I came to Hope House that was like the first family I really felt like I was a part of.”
Now, she’s become a mentor for new moms who come to Hope House. This year about 250 moms will be helped with programs from the non-profit.
“I don’t think I’d be this happy and this far without them, that’s for sure,” Mollohan said.
You must log in to post a comment.