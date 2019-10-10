



– Visiting Hale, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a medical spa that specializes in skincare to a fast casual burger restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Hale, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery

Topping the list is New American joint Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery, which offers burgers and salads. Located at 4990 E. Colfax Ave., it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,008 reviews on Yelp.

Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery specializes in chef-driven fast casual fare made from quality ingredients, featuring menu items such as bacon-wrapped meatloaf, a chicken pastrami sandwich, grilled Achiote salmon and crispy fried organic tofu, served alongside ginger-glazed baby bok choy and steamed jasmine rice.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Next up is breakfast and brunch outlet Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, which serves coffee, tea, sandwiches and more, situated at 700 N. Colorado Blvd. With four stars out of 1,641 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for blueberry Danish pancakes, French toast, corned beef hash, breakfast pot pie, omelettes and an assortment of eggs Benedict options.

Pangaea Salon

Hair studio Pangaea Salon is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4924 E. Colfax Ave., 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews.

This well-loved hair salon offers an array of grooming services, ranging from standard haircuts for men and women, perms and coloring treatments to extensions, blowouts, makeup application and styling.

Smoothe

Smoothe, a medical spa that provides skin care and eyelash services, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 50 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4500 E. Ninth Ave., Suite 100 to give it a try for yourself.

The spa offers treatments such as eyebrow and eyelash tinting, waxing, wrinkle reduction and and laser therapy.

Article provided by Hoodline.