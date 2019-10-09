Comments
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Teachers in Park County say they are prepared to strike if negotiations with the school district don’t go their way. The two sides haven’t met formally since August.
The school district cancelled talks in September. The union wants the contract that expired to be restored but with greater say over teacher salary and working conditions.
Teachers in the district say they’ll walk off the job on Oct. 14 if those requirements aren’t met. If that happens, it will be the third teacher strike in Colorado in less than two years.
Teachers in Pueblo went on strike for one week in May 2018, Denver Public Schools teachers went on strike in February.
The announcement of the strike raises the stakes for negotiations which are scheduled to happen on Wednesday.
