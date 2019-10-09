WEATHER ALERTFreeze warning tonight, snow tomorrow
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Climate Change, Denver News, greta thunberg


DENVER (CBS4) – Greta Thunberg, a young girl who caught international headlines after sailing across the Atlantic in a zero-emission sailboat and addressing the U.N. General Assembly, will be in Denver. She’s headlining a climate awareness event at Civic Center Park.

(Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The event is organized by The Action Network. The rally will be held at Civic Center Park downtown at 12 p.m. on Friday. Thunberg will strike with the crowd from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The rally is free, but you can RSVP here.

