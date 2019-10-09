Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Greta Thunberg, a young girl who caught international headlines after sailing across the Atlantic in a zero-emission sailboat and addressing the U.N. General Assembly, will be in Denver. She’s headlining a climate awareness event at Civic Center Park.
DENVER (CBS4) – Greta Thunberg, a young girl who caught international headlines after sailing across the Atlantic in a zero-emission sailboat and addressing the U.N. General Assembly, will be in Denver. She’s headlining a climate awareness event at Civic Center Park.
The event is organized by The Action Network. The rally will be held at Civic Center Park downtown at 12 p.m. on Friday. Thunberg will strike with the crowd from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The rally is free, but you can RSVP here.
You must log in to post a comment.