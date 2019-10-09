LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was hurt in an apartment fire in Littleton early Wednesday morning. Neighbors of the apartment building on West Centennial Drive said they heard screams and saw flames at 4:30 a.m.
Witnesses say one person was trapped inside and — despite their best efforts — the bystanders weren’t able to get in to help them. Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue arrived and managed to get that person out.
“I opened the door and just smoke was right there so I pulled the fire alarm and woke my roommate up and someone said that the person living in the unit that caught fire was still inside. So me and another guy kicked the door in and tried to throw water on (the fire) to see if we could get in but it was just too hot at that point,” neighbor Josh Knowlton told CBS4.
The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition was described as being serious. Their identity hasn’t been released but authorities said it is an adult.
No other injuries were reported and so far there’s no word on how extensive the damage from the fire is.
