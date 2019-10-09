WEATHER ALERTFreeze warning tonight, snow tomorrow
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A dispatcher with Douglas County met the newborn baby she helped bring into the world. Dispatcher Piche guided the couple through the delivery when the baby girl’s parents couldn’t make it to the hospital in time.

The little girl, Nellie, made a visit to Piche on Tuesday. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted the pictures of Piche holding the little one and then posing with the entire family.

Nellie’s family said they are happy they finally got to meet the woman on the other end of the phone.

