Our long awaited cold front is finally working it’s way through northern Colorado. Winds have been whipping all day for most of Colorado ahead of this front. Also ahead of this front, temperatures were unseasonably warm. We hit 83 degrees in Denver. Parts of southeastern Colorado almost hit 90 degrees. We’ll be about 50 degrees cooler tomorrow.

Temperatures tonight will drop to the mid to low 20s for the Front Range and plains. The Denver area and almost all of eastern Colorado will be under a Freeze Warning thanks to these bitter temperatures. This will be our first hard freeze of the season.

This cold front will keep moving through Colorado overnight and through tomorrow.

Overnight, a freezing drizzle is possible in Denver around midnight. That will change over to snow at some point in the early morning hours of Thursday. We have a Winter Weather Advisory for Denver and the I-25 corridor from 10:00 pm through 6:00 pm Thursday. Most of the snow will likely come in the morning hours. Our northern and central mountains are also under a Winter Weather Advisory for 4 to 10 inches of snow, while the foothills could get up to 6 inches of snow.

Skies will quickly clear on Thursday evening, which means even colder temperatures on Thursday night. We will drop to 14 degrees early on Friday morning. This could mean we break the daily record low of 22 degrees for the day. And we may also see the biggest temperature swing in October history for Denver from Wednesday to Friday morning as we could go from 83 degrees to 14 in 36 hours. This could also be the earliest cold temperature ever in Denver.

After the cold start, we get to the 40s with sunshine on Friday afternoon. Then the 60s again this weekend.