DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools announced on Wednesday, ahead of a storm that will likely bring record-breaking freezing temperatures and snow to Colorado on Thursday, a change to its Winter weather policy. The change means when a delay is ordered, it will impact all schools in DPS.
DPS posted the policy on its Facebook page. It reads, in part, “If a Weather Delay is called by the district, all schools (regardless of start time) will be delayed by two hours.”
In years past, DPS often called for delays for each individual school. The goal with the change is to make the delay safe for all students and staff to attend school that day.
DPS will make its decision on whether to call for a snow day, or a weather delay, by 5 a.m. the day of the snow event.
