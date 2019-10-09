Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Families living west of Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs must get new trash cans. The city council passed an ordinance requiring those properties to get bear-resistant trash cans or follow a new trash schedule.
Homeowners who choose not to get bear-proof trash cans can put out their trash no earlier than 5 a.m. on trash day and take them back inside no later than 7 p.m. that same day.
El Paso County recorded nearly 500 calls about bears since April of this year. That’s the second-highest rate of any county in Colorado.
The new ordinance takes effect March 1, 2020 to give people time to adjust to the new schedules or buy bear-proof trash cans.
