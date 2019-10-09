WEATHER ALERTFreeze warning tonight, snow tomorrow
Filed Under:bears, El Paso County News, I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Families living west of Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs must get new trash cans. The city council passed an ordinance requiring those properties to get bear-resistant trash cans or follow a new trash schedule.

bears trash cans

(credit: CBS)

Homeowners who choose not to get bear-proof trash cans can put out their trash no earlier than 5 a.m. on trash day and take them back inside no later than 7 p.m. that same day.

bears trash cans

(credit: CBS)

El Paso County recorded nearly 500 calls about bears since April of this year. That’s the second-highest rate of any county in Colorado.

bears trash cans

(credit: CBS)

The new ordinance takes effect March 1, 2020 to give people time to adjust to the new schedules or buy bear-proof trash cans.

Comments