DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is celebrating the NFL’s 100th season by honoring Pat Bowlen, the late owner of the Denver Broncos. The Broncos flag is now flying over the Denver City and County Building as we head into “Fantennial Weekend” and Wednesday was proclaimed as “Pat Bowlen Day.”
On Wednesday Mayor Michael Hancock welcomed the Bowlen family, Broncos cheerleaders and alumni on the front steps as he praised Bowlen as a leader who impacted the community far outside Broncos headquarters.
“He was a great man. When he bought the team in 1984, I was just 13 years old. But we began to see the changing — the transformation — of this city and this region. We went from a cow town to a Super Bowl winning town,” Hancock said.
The mayor also gave Bannock Street, which runs in front of the building, a temporary name of Pat Bowlen Boulevard.
This is all in advance of plans to recognize Bowlen’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during Sunday’s Broncos-Titans game at Empower Field at Mile High. At halftime, Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker will present Hall of Fame Rings of Excellence to members of the Bowlen family on behalf of Bowlen.
You must log in to post a comment.