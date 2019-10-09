(CBS4) – A crew with South Metro Fire Rescue acted quickly on Wednesday when an electrical box on the outside of a home caught fire in Arapahoe County. It happened on the 6500 block of Rifle Way.
Firefighters used a dry chemical extinguisher to put out the violently sparking fire before it could spread to the rest of the house.
South Metro Fire Rescue posted a video of the operation on Twitter. It shows smoke and flames shooting from a lower corner of the house. Then a firefighters sprays on the chemical and pumps their arm as the fire is neutralized.
South Metro firefighters on scene of an electrical box fire in the 6500 block of Rifle Way in unincorporated Arapahoe Co. Crews are unable to put water directly on the fire, so they are using a dry chemical extinguisher to stop the sparks from spreading fire to the home. pic.twitter.com/mmXFnRmmMr
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 9, 2019
Authorities said the electric company shut off power to the house and the people inside were able to get out safely.
You must log in to post a comment.