JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wedding dress found on the side of Highway 285 will soon be reunited with its owner. The dress was found in a box on the side of the road last week.
Sara Wells found the box tossed to the side of Highway 285 between Kipling and Wadsworth last week.
“I went and I found this box. It was sealed, and I noticed some white coming out of the corner of it. I went over and I saw ‘wedding dress’ written all over the box! Since I’m a part time wedding planner, I couldn’t walk away. I had to try to find the owner.”
After the story aired over the weekend, a stealthy CBS4 viewer did some detective work and found the person matching the name on the box. Wells contacted that person and it was her dress!
Now she is setting up a meeting to reunite the bride with her dress.
