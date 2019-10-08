  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer


Broncos linebacker Todd Davis joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Monday at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos are coming off their first win of the season, a 20-13 victory over the L.A. Chargers.

Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers is pursued by Todd Davis of the Denver Broncos at Dignity Health Sports Park on Oct. 6, 2019 in Carson, California.

“It definitely felt good,” said Davis after the win. “We waited so long and worked so hard for it, to finally get it it felt good.”

The Broncos had arguably their best defensive performance of the season, holding the Chargers to just 35 yards rushing.

“I think it just came together. We looked really good in certain games for two quarters, yesterday was the first time we put it together for four quarters,” said Davis.

Melvin Gordon of the Los Angeles Chargers runs as he is tackled by Derek Wolfe #95 and Malik Reed #59 of the Denver Broncos.

Davis is hoping the 0-4 start to the season can serve as teachable moments moving forward.

“It makes you battle tested. We’ve been through the fire. I think we learned a lot through those games and I think it’s going to help us through the end of the season.”

The Broncos will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

