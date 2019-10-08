Broncos linebacker Todd Davis joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Monday at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos are coming off their first win of the season, a 20-13 victory over the L.A. Chargers.
“It definitely felt good,” said Davis after the win. “We waited so long and worked so hard for it, to finally get it it felt good.”
The Broncos had arguably their best defensive performance of the season, holding the Chargers to just 35 yards rushing.
“I think it just came together. We looked really good in certain games for two quarters, yesterday was the first time we put it together for four quarters,” said Davis.
Davis is hoping the 0-4 start to the season can serve as teachable moments moving forward.
“It makes you battle tested. We’ve been through the fire. I think we learned a lot through those games and I think it’s going to help us through the end of the season.”
The Broncos will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.
