CENTENNIAL, (Colo.) — A Centennial-based tech giant has opened its doors to a new kind of innovation hub — aimed at making Colorado cities smarter. It’s part of a partnership between the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance, a coalition of 19 cities, and Arrow Electronics.
The Open Lab located on the ground floor of Arrow Electronics is a new space where cities across the state can come together to present their problems and work to find a solution.
Leaders with Arrow explained they take a holistic approach. They begin by breaking up a problem to better understand it.
Within the lab are divided spaces from ideation to implementation. Tools range from 3D printers to clay dough — making it possible to recreate problems and then test out solutions.
As part of the steps, engineers also help to find software and hardware that can help solve a problem.
“Traffic and congestion those are things we deal with everyday, we can look at those things different, technology is like artificial intelligence. They provide opportunities to address transportation differently. But, cities need help. So this lab will provide the space where they can engage with the private sector and discover new solutions to the problem to those challenges,” Tyler Svitak, Colorado Smart Cities Alliance Exec. Dir. explained.
The open lab was made possible in part by a $500,000 grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
Arrow Electronics is a Fortune 500 Company.
