NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– A student was taken into custody after a weapon was found on campus at Northglenn High School on Tuesday. The school was placed on a hold and lockout due to the situation.
The student has not been identified.
Northglenn High School sent out a letter to parents just before noon informing them of the situation.
The letter reads, in part, Administration received a tip that someone in the school might have a weapon. Northglenn Police immediately made contact with the student in their class and confirmed that the student did in fact have a weapon. The student was immediately taken into custody.
The school confirmed that all students and staff are safe and that additional police officers responded to the school.
Northglenn also requested that parents and caregivers not come to the school.
