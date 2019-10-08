  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Nederland News


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Work on Colorado Highway 119 in Boulder Canyon could continue until 2021. Last month, blasting work triggered a huge rock slide that closed the highway.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced at a community meeting on Monday night in Nederland that work on the 15-mile stretch of the road will continue over the course of two years.

boulder canyon rockslide rock blast cdot

(credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Huge rocks tumbled onto the highway in Boulder Canyon on Sept. 12. The road was closed at the time of the blast and no injuries were reported.

rock slide on Highway 119 in boulder canyon cleaned up on Sept. 12, 2019

Copter4 flew over Boulder Canyon after the road was reopened on Thursday morning. (credit: CBS)

The blasting is part of a project to move more of the highway onto bedrock to protect from it flood damage. That work will continue, with scheduled closures of the highway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday during blasting and other work.

rock slide on Highway 119 in boulder canyon cleaned up on Sept. 12, 2019

(credit: CBS)

CDOT said at the meeting that they want to help people living in the community find better options for the work as they move forward.

Comments