BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Work on Colorado Highway 119 in Boulder Canyon could continue until 2021. Last month, blasting work triggered a huge rock slide that closed the highway.
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced at a community meeting on Monday night in Nederland that work on the 15-mile stretch of the road will continue over the course of two years.
Huge rocks tumbled onto the highway in Boulder Canyon on Sept. 12. The road was closed at the time of the blast and no injuries were reported.
The blasting is part of a project to move more of the highway onto bedrock to protect from it flood damage. That work will continue, with scheduled closures of the highway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday during blasting and other work.
CDOT said at the meeting that they want to help people living in the community find better options for the work as they move forward.
