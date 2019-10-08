  • CBS4On Air

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Littleton police are asking the public to help them find a missing teenager who has a traumatic brain injury. Giovanni Stein-Sanchez is 17 but police say he functions at a 5-year-old level.

Giovanni Stein-Sanchez (credit: City of Littleton)

Stein-Sanchez walked away from his home at about 5 p.m. Monday was last seen walking northbound in the 5800 block of South Lowell Boulevard. He may be associated with a 2000 Dodge Durango, Colorado plate HQV-705.

He is 5-foot-8 tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, dark jean pants, black tennis shoes and a black hoodie tied around his waist. He walks with a limp and has a tattoo on his forearm that reads, “KING.”

City officials say he take medication daily, but has missed his last dosage and has recently had suicidal ideations.

If you see him,  please call the Littleton Police Department at 303-794-1551.

