PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Pitkin County has issued an emergency alert for the Snowmass Village area for a gas leak. All residents in the Base Village properties are asked to evacuate.
Residents on the east side of the base village, Limelight and Building 7 areas are asked to proceed to the Viceroy hotel via fire lane. Residents on west side of base village, Tamarack & Lichenhearth areas, proceed uphill on Carriage Way.
All residents are urged to avoid the parking garage and to not start a car in the garage.
