



– Want the scoop on Denver’s most talked-about local spots? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp and SafeGraph , a dataset of commercial points of interest and their visitor patterns, to discover which eateries have been on the tips of diners’ tongues this month.

To find out who made the list, we first looked at Denver businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers, compared to past performance. Then, we analyzed foot traffic data from SafeGraph to validate the trends.

Read on to see which outposts are on a hot streak, right now.

Rhein Haus Denver

Open since 2015, this well-established bar and German gastropub, which is known for pretzels, beer and more, has been getting a lot more foot traffic lately.

While Rhein Haus Denver stayed on par with the median 1.6% increase in new reviews for bars on Yelp over the past month, maintaining a solid four-star rating, the number of visitors to Rhein Haus Denver more than doubled over the same time frame, according to SafeGraph’s foot traffic data.

Located at 1415 Market St. in Lodo, Rhein Haus Denver specializes in classic German cuisine, offering dishes such as bratwurst, pork schnitzel, beef goulash and cheese spätzle on its menu, along with an extensive list of German beers.

Rhein Haus Denver is open from 3 p.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.–2 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–2 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Sunday. According to SafeGraph, foot traffic is heaviest at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on Saturdays and Fridays, so go on Mondays if you want to avoid the rush.

Zane’s Italian Bistro

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Zane’s Italian Bistro, the popular wine bar and Italian restaurant is a hot topic, according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Italian” on Yelp saw a median 1.6% increase in new reviews over the past month, Zane’s Italian Bistro bagged a 7% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a solid four-star rating.

There’s even more trending in Denver’s Italian scene: Giordano’s has seen a 5.7% increase in reviews.

Open at 8101 E. Belleview Ave., Zane’s Italian Bistro features a variety of traditional Italian plates, with menu items ranging from calamari, eggplant parmesan and chicken alfredo to shrimp scampi, lobster ravioli and assorted specialty pizzas.

Zane’s Italian Bistro is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Cherry Cricket Ballpark

Cherry Cricket Ballpark is also making waves. Open at 2220 Blake St., the sports bar and New American joint, which specializes in burgers, has seen a 9.2% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.6% for all businesses tagged “American (New)” on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, Cherry Cricket Ballpark’s review count increased by more than 170%.

Cherry Cricket Ballpark is well-known for its array of hamburger options, and also serves menu items like enchiladas, pork green chili, chicken tenders, salads and nachos. Over the past month, it’s maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.

Cherry Cricket Ballpark is open from 11 a.m.–2:30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Article provided by Hoodline.