(CBS4/AP) – Cornerback De’Vante Bausby suffered a cervical spine injury on Sunday against the Chargers that might mean he’ll miss a large part of the rest of the season.
Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Bausby will “definitely miss some time.”
“I don’t know if it will be the rest of the season or not,” Fangio said.
Rookie LB Justin Hollins (knee) is day-to-day, and RT Ja’Wuan James (knee), sidelined since the opener, is expected to return to the lineup against the Titans if all goes well at practice this week.
