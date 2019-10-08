Filed Under:Injury Report

(CBS4/AP) – Cornerback De’Vante Bausby suffered a cervical spine injury on Sunday against the Chargers that might mean he’ll miss a large part of the rest of the season.

DeVante Bausby #41 of the Denver Broncos is taken off the field after sustaining an injury during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on Oct. 6, 2019. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Bausby will “definitely miss some time.”

“I don’t know if it will be the rest of the season or not,” Fangio said.

Rookie LB Justin Hollins (knee) is day-to-day, and RT Ja’Wuan James (knee), sidelined since the opener, is expected to return to the lineup against the Titans if all goes well at practice this week.

