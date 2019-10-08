(HOODLINE) – Visiting Whittier, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a nail salon to a tattoo spot.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Whittier, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Mainstream Nails
Topping the list is nail salon, waxing and eyelash service spot Mainstream Nails. Located at 1705 E. 31st Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp. Mainstream Nails offers classic manicures, eyebrow services, acrylics and more.
Whittier Cafe
Next up is breakfast and brunch spot Whittier Cafe, which offers coffee and tea and sandwiches, situated at 1710 E. 25th Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. On the menu, look for breakfast burritos, cappuccinos, pastries, beer, wine and more.
Genna Rae Wings and More
Genna Rae Wings and More, a spot to score chicken wings, fish and chips and burgers, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1819 E. 28th Ave., 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews. Genna Rae Wings and More serves up BBQ brisket sandwiches, bacon cheeseburgers, corn dogs and more.
Mammoth American Tattoo
Mammoth American Tattoo, an art gallery and tattoo spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1919 E. 26th Ave. to see for yourself. Mammoth American Tattoo offers a variety of tattoo styles from traditional American to Japanese-inspired.
Article provided by Hoodline.
You must log in to post a comment.