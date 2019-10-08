Another warm day in Colorado! We hit 80 degrees on Tuesday in Denver, well above our 69 degree average. We have one more warm day before a powerful cold front rolls through and knocks us down to the freezing mark on Thursday.

Our cold front will move through late on Wednesday night and move through on Thursday. Rain and snow will start in northwestern Colorado early on Thursday morning, or very late Wednesday night. It may not be until early Thursday morning that we start to see anything here in Denver. We aren’t expecting epic amounts of snow in Denver, anywhere from 1 to 4 inches. The snow will be banded snow, which means if you’re under a band you could get heavier snow while others just get a little. So the real deal for the Front Range will be the massive cool down.

The high country is looking like 4 to 8 inches of snow, with a few pockets possibly getting up to a foot of snow.

After the front moves through, we are in for a frigid night. Temperatures will be in the mid-teens on Thursday night. Make sure to wrap your pipes and cover them, if you have any outdoor exposed pipes.

We slowly start to rebound on Friday before the 60s return on Saturday.