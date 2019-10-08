AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Roland Albert, a former Aurora police officer, has pleaded guilty to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the department’s Orphans Fund and a second department charity fund. Court records show Albert pleaded guilty Monday to felony theft between $20,000 to $100,000 as part of a plea bargain agreement. A second felony theft charge was dismissed.
Prosecutors charged the Aurora officer with stealing about $80,000 from the Aurora Police Orphans Fund and a second charity, Brotherhood of the Fallen. Albert had served as treasurer for both of the charity funds but resigned from the department in 2018 during the ongoing investigation.
Court documents obtained by CBS4 said it appeared money transfers were made from the orphan’s fund to Albert’s personal bank account. The orphans fund was set up to benefit families of officers who died while employed by the department.
The charity was supported by monthly donations from 95% of Aurora Police Department employees who have money deducted from their paychecks to support the effort. Investigators said Albert stole more than $71,000. From the orphans fund in 2017 and 2018 and moved it to his bank account.
CBS4 attempted to contact Albert’s attorney for comment by phone and email but he was not immediately available. Albert is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 16.
