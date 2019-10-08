  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Jamie Leary
Filed Under:Achziger Design, Centennial News, Centennial Vape, Matt Achziger, Stolen Art

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The widow of an artist hopes someone can help find her late husband’s stolen artwork. It was taken off the walls of a gallery in Centennial.

matt achziger ARTIST ADDICTION

Matt Achziger (right) (credit: Achziger family)

CBS4 first introduced you to Matt Achziger in February. A foundation, In Bloom, used his art to support drug rehabilitation programs in Colorado.

matt achziger ARTIST ADDICTION

(credit: CBS)

Achziger, the 28-year-old artist, struggled with drug addiction for years and lost his battle on Feb. 11 in Aurora.

matt achziger art stolen (centennial vape)

Centennial Vape Shop shared surveillance images of a man they believe stole art designed by the late Matt Achziger. (credit: Centennial Vape)

His wife, Riley, says two of his pieces, worth $800, was stolen on Monday night from Centennial Vape Shop on Arapahoe Road. She says she hopes video and photo surveillance helps find the thief.

Call police if you have more information.

Jamie Leary

Comments