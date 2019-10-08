Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The widow of an artist hopes someone can help find her late husband’s stolen artwork. It was taken off the walls of a gallery in Centennial.
CBS4 first introduced you to Matt Achziger in February. A foundation, In Bloom, used his art to support drug rehabilitation programs in Colorado.
Achziger, the 28-year-old artist, struggled with drug addiction for years and lost his battle on Feb. 11 in Aurora.
His wife, Riley, says two of his pieces, worth $800, was stolen on Monday night from Centennial Vape Shop on Arapahoe Road. She says she hopes video and photo surveillance helps find the thief.
Call police if you have more information.
