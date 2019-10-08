Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Lowry is getting an influx of affordable housing units thanks to a new development with dozens of income-restricted units. The Boulevard One Residences are located at 6756 E. Archer Dr.
The 71 apartments are for households earning up to 50% of the area median income, or up to $32,500 for a single-person household or $41,800 for a family of three.
For some, this is an opportunity to have a place to live that can be a new beginning.
“If it wasn’t for this housing opportunity, I wouldn’t know where I would be,” said Boulevard One resident Alycia Martin.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said that developments like Boulevard One are exactly why the federal housing program fund was established.
