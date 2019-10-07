  • CBS4On Air

Denver News, Hyun Kim, Michael Hancock


DENVER (CBS4) – The Uber driver accused of shooting and killing a passenger in 2018 testified in his own trial on Monday. Michael Hancock, who is not related to Denver’s mayor, said the victim hit him in the face, and he shot the victim in self defense.

Michael Andre Hancock (credit: CBS)

The shooting happened at Interstate 25 and University. Hyun Kim, 45, died.

Hyun Kim (credit: CBS)

Prosecutors say Hancock shot from outside the car at Kim who was inside at the time. Police say a total of 10 shots were fired.

Shooting scene between an Uber driver, Michael Hancock, and his passenger, Hyun Kim on June 1, 2018. (credit: CBS)

An autopsy report states Kim had a blood alcohol level of .308. Hancock faces first degree murder.

Closing arguments begin on Tuesday.

