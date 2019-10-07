Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Uber driver accused of shooting and killing a passenger in 2018 testified in his own trial on Monday. Michael Hancock, who is not related to Denver’s mayor, said the victim hit him in the face, and he shot the victim in self defense.
The shooting happened at Interstate 25 and University. Hyun Kim, 45, died.
Prosecutors say Hancock shot from outside the car at Kim who was inside at the time. Police say a total of 10 shots were fired.
An autopsy report states Kim had a blood alcohol level of .308. Hancock faces first degree murder.
Closing arguments begin on Tuesday.
