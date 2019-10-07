



– Looking to uncover all that East Ridge has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Vietnamese restaurant to a sports bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in East Ridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Golden Saigon

Topping the list is Vietnamese spot Golden Saigon. Located at 2648 S. Parker Road, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 515 reviews on Yelp. The menu features beef curry, hot & sour soup, pork spring rolls and more.

Gyroz

Next up is Greek and fast food spot Gyroz, situated at 13698 E. Iliff Ave. With four stars out of 363 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. On the menu, look for chicken gyros, Greek salads, falafel sandwiches and more.

The Electric Crayon Tattoo

Tattoo and piercing spot The Electric Crayon Tattoo is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 13692 B E. Iliff Ave., Unit B, 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews. The Electric Crayon Tattoo offers tattoos, piercing services, jewelry and aftercare products.

Legends of Aurora Sports Grill

Legends of Aurora Sports Grill, a sports bar that offers pizza and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 159 Yelp reviews. Head over to 13690 E. Iliff Ave. to see for yourself. Legends of Aurora Sports Grill serves up wings, fried cheese curds, nachos, fish tacos and more.

Article provided by Hoodline.