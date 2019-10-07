Comments
(HOODLINE) – Shopping for cosmetics and beauty supply supplies? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cosmetics and beauty supply spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for cosmetics and beauty supply.
(HOODLINE) – Shopping for cosmetics and beauty supply supplies? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cosmetics and beauty supply spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for cosmetics and beauty supply.
Zero Market
Topping the list is Zero Market. Located at 2501 Dallas St. in North Aurora, it is the highest-rated cosmetics and beauty supply spot in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp.
The Face Shop
Next up is The Face Shop, situated at 2765 S. Parker Road. With 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Impressions Salon
Impressions Salon, located at 13766 E. Quincy Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the hair salon, waxing and and beauty supply spot four stars out of 18 reviews.
Article provided by Hoodline.
You must log in to post a comment.