SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people believed to be involved in a kidnapping and assault in Sheridan on Monday. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to C-470 and U.S. 285 for a woman who was on standing in the median and appeared to be in distress.
The woman says the suspects assaulted her and kidnapped her in Sheridan. She gave descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle to deputies.
Deputies in Douglas County found that vehicle and suspects on U.S. 85 near Titan Parkway.
Sheridan police say the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear whether the victim knew the suspects.
