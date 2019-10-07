DENVER (CBS4) – Expectations are high for the Denver Nuggets with the NBA’s new season around the corner, and one of the main reasons for that is Nikola Jokic. The center who was an All-NBA First Teamer last season has landed in the Top 10 in a new CBS Sports list of the Top 100 NBA players for 2019-20.
The article places Jokic at No. 10 on the list and writer Jack Maloney describes him as follows:
“Debates have raged for years over how good Jokic actually is, but his performance last season put them to rest: he’s a certified star and an MVP candidate. There is no one in the league quite like him, a 7-foot, 250-pounder who often operates as the Nuggets’ point guard, and plays with a flair often reserved for those much smaller than him.”
Ranked No. 9 right in front of Jokic is Damian Lillard, star of the Portland Trail Blazers, who knocked the Nuggets out of the playoffs last season. Next up is Paul George (8), then Joel Embiid (7), James Harden (6), Anthony Davis (5), Giannia Antetokounmpo (4), Stephen Curry (3), Kawhi Leonard (2) and LeBron James (1).
Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray lands at No. 40 on the list. Writer Jasmyn Wimbish writes:
“If Murray was in the Eastern Conference, he would’ve been an All-Star. Regardless, the Nuggets rewarded him for his impressive season with a five-year $170 million max deal during free agency. There were times that Murray’s play was the reason the Nuggets won games, and that’s with an MVP-caliber player like Nikola Jokic on his team. Now that Murray’s secured the bag, he’ll need to continue to improve his effort on defense and consistency on offense to take the next step in his career.”
Power forward Paul Millsap (51), shooting guard Gary Harris (59), and newcomer forward Jerami Grant (95) also made the list.
